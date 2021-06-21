Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

1,770 KM

$43,319

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

XLT|4X4|BLIND SPOT MONITORING|LANE KEEP ASSIT|CRUISE|7 PASSENGER

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

1,770KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7363211
  Stock #: S10686R
  VIN: 1FMSK8DH9LGC70434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,770 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, cruise control, blind spot monitoring system with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Ford Explorer XLT is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Compass
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Email Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

