Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

80,545 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT XTR|4X4|5.0L V8|TRAILER TOW|TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL|TRAILER TOW MIRRORS

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT XTR|4X4|5.0L V8|TRAILER TOW|TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL|TRAILER TOW MIRRORS

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 8435799
  2. 8435799
  3. 8435799
  4. 8435799
  5. 8435799
  6. 8435799
  7. 8435799
  8. 8435799
  9. 8435799
  10. 8435799
  11. 8435799
  12. 8435799
  13. 8435799
  14. 8435799
  15. 8435799
  16. 8435799
  17. 8435799
  18. 8435799
  19. 8435799
  20. 8435799
  21. 8435799
  22. 8435799
  23. 8435799
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

80,545KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8435799
  • Stock #: S7255A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E54LFB59009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,545 KM

Vehicle Description

XTR package, 4X4, 5.0L V8, trailer tow package, integrated trailer brake contol, trailer tow mirrors, reverse camera, pro trailer backup assist, cruise control, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 F-150 XLT 4X4 was a local trade that is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Tow Package
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 40,073 KM
$42,679 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 80,545 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Ranger XLT...
 76,079 KM
$36,274 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory