2020 Ford F-150
XLT 302A|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|CRUISE|TRAILER TOW PKG
Location
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
- Listing ID: 8453460
- Stock #: S7269A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EP4LKF49564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,536 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, heated seats, remote start, cruise control, trailer tow package, pre-collision assist, reverse sensing, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Ford F150 XLT 4X4 was a one owner local trade that is in good condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.
Vehicle Features
