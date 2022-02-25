Menu
2020 Ford F-150

70,536 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 302A|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|CRUISE|TRAILER TOW PKG

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 302A|NAV|HTD SEATS|REMOTE START|CRUISE|TRAILER TOW PKG

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

70,536KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8453460
  • Stock #: S7269A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP4LKF49564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,536 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated seats, remote start, cruise control, trailer tow package, pre-collision assist, reverse sensing, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Ford F150 XLT 4X4 was a one owner local trade that is in good condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

