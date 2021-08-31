Menu
2020 Ford Fusion

19,286 KM

Details Description Features

$28,448

+ tax & licensing
$28,448

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2020 Ford Fusion

2020 Ford Fusion

SE|NAV|HTD SEATS|ADAPTIVE CRUISE|LANE KEEPING

2020 Ford Fusion

SE|NAV|HTD SEATS|ADAPTIVE CRUISE|LANE KEEPING

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$28,448

+ taxes & licensing

19,286KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7661251
  • Stock #: S10739R
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD9LR227047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 19,286 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, navigation, adaptive cruise control, lande keeping system, blind spot detection, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, dual-zone climate control, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Ford Fusion SE is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full Factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, Powertrain warranty remains until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available..

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Navigation System
6 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

