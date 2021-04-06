Menu
2020 Ford Mustang

13,806 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Mustang

2020 Ford Mustang

GT|5.0L|6 SPEED MANUAL|ACTIVE VALVE EXHAUST

2020 Ford Mustang

GT|5.0L|6 SPEED MANUAL|ACTIVE VALVE EXHAUST

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

13,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6886305
  Stock #: S27113C
  VIN: 1FA6P8CF9L5157317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # S27113C
  • Mileage 13,806 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L, power drivers seat, active valve performance exhaust, black accent pacakage, cruise control, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Ford Mustang GT was a one owner local trade with low kms that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000KM and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Entry
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Reverse Park Assist

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

