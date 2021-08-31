Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

37,605 KM

Details Description Features

$91,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$91,495

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Sierra 2500

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali DENALI|DIESEL|4X4|NAV|SUNROOF|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD 2ND ROW

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali DENALI|DIESEL|4X4|NAV|SUNROOF|HTD & COOLED SEATS|HTD 2ND ROW

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

Contact Seller

$91,495

+ taxes & licensing

37,605KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7692754
  • Stock #: S10700A
  • VIN: 1GT49REY0LF198686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10700A
  • Mileage 37,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Diesel, 4X4, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, sunroof, remote start, heated second row seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, trailer brake controller cell phone charging pad, Onstar capable, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 GMC Sierra 2500 Denali was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Navigation System
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

