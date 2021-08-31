Menu
2020 Honda Odyssey

41,917 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Touring TOURING|4X4|NAV|DVD|HTD SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL|MEMORY SEATS|MOONROOF|

Touring TOURING|4X4|NAV|DVD|HTD SEATS|BLUETOOTH|ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL|MEMORY SEATS|MOONROOF|

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

41,917KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7781631
  • Stock #: S10769
  • VIN: 5FNRL6H82LB504096

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,917 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, heated front seats, sunroof, remote start, reverse camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, USB connectivity, heated mirrors, android auto and apple carplay compatible, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2020 Honda Odyssey Touring 4X4 is in great condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Navigation System
10 Speed Automatic

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

