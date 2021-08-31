Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Honda Passport

21,736 KM

Details Description Features

$45,761

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$45,761

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Passport

2020 Honda Passport

PASSPORT EX-L|NAV|MOONROOF|CRUISE CONTROL|MEMORY SEATS|BLUETOOTH|HTD SEATS|

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Honda Passport

PASSPORT EX-L|NAV|MOONROOF|CRUISE CONTROL|MEMORY SEATS|BLUETOOTH|HTD SEATS|

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 7777239
  2. 7777239
  3. 7777239
  4. 7777239
  5. 7777239
  6. 7777239
  7. 7777239
  8. 7777239
  9. 7777239
  10. 7777239
  11. 7777239
  12. 7777239
  13. 7777239
  14. 7777239
  15. 7777239
  16. 7777239
  17. 7777239
  18. 7777239
  19. 7777239
  20. 7777239
  21. 7777239
  22. 7777239
  23. 7777239
  24. 7777239
Contact Seller

$45,761

+ taxes & licensing

21,736KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7777239
  • Stock #: S10759R
  • VIN: 5FNYF8H56LB501321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated front seats, 360 camera, memory seats, moonroof, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, USB connectivity, heated mirrors, android auto and apple carplay compatible, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today! This 2020 Honda Passport EX-L is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.

Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2013 Ford Edge Limit...
 47,318 KM
$18,549 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT|...
 33,727 KM
$41,705 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 Plat...
 42,113 KM
$89,342 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory