2020 Land Rover Evoque

$59,591 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 5 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7727440

7727440 Stock #: S10755R

S10755R VIN: SALZL2FX3LH053613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Silver

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # S10755R

Mileage 26,502 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Compass Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Additional Features AWD 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.