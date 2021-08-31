Menu
2020 Lincoln Aviator

18,222 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Reserve AVIATOR|3.0L|NAV|REMOTE START|ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL|KEYLESS ENTRY|LEATHER|MEMORY SEATS|HTD SEATS|B

2020 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AVIATOR|3.0L|NAV|REMOTE START|ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL|KEYLESS ENTRY|LEATHER|MEMORY SEATS|HTD SEATS|B

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

18,222KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: S10770
  • VIN: 5LM5J7XC8LGL17766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 18,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, heated and cooled front seats, navigation, sunroof, memory seats, heated steering wheel, 2nd row heated bucket seats, rear DVD player, remote start, 360 reverse camera trailer tow package, power liftgate, power deployable running boards, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!

This 2020 Lincoln Aviator is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.

Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible. powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
rear air
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Entertainment Package
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
10 Speed Automatic

