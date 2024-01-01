$22,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-3
Touring AWD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
Used
86,103KM
VIN JM1DKFC7XL1468386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,103 KM
