2020 Mazda CX-3

86,103 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

Used
86,103KM
VIN JM1DKFC7XL1468386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,103 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-728-XXXX

519-728-1844

2020 Mazda CX-3