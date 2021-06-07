Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

5,909 KM

Details Description Features

$33,192

+ tax & licensing
$33,192

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL|NAVIGATION|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|MOONROOF|REMOTE START

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL|NAVIGATION|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING WHEEL|MOONROOF|REMOTE START

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$33,192

+ taxes & licensing

5,909KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7329101
  • Stock #: S10682R
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV5LC773879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10682R
  • Mileage 5,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, heated front seats, memory drivers seat, heated steering wheel, panorama moonroof, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, remote start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 360 reverse camera, , SiriusXM satellite radio ready, all-wheel drive, bluetooth, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum AWD is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
AWD
Navigation System
CVT

