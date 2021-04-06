Menu
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

8,112 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline RLINE|AWD|NAV|SUNROOF|HTD SEATS & STEERING|ADAPTIVE CRUISE|REMOTE START

2020 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline RLINE|AWD|NAV|SUNROOF|HTD SEATS & STEERING|ADAPTIVE CRUISE|REMOTE START

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

8,112KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6953645
  • Stock #: S10640R
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AXXLM143282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 8,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, sunroof, remote start, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, memory seats, adaptive cruise control, lane assist, reverse camera, reverse sensing, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, all-wheel drive, terrain mode selection, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline RLINE is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 80,000km, powertrain until 100,000km, and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Remote Entry
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
Navigation System
Reverse Park Assist
8 speed automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

