2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 4 , 5 2 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8398161

8398161 Stock #: S10874

S10874 VIN: 3GCUYEET3MG306265

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # S10874

Mileage 24,522 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Starter Tow Package Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.