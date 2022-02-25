Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

24,522 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

RST DIESEL|4X4|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING|SUNROOF|REMOTE START

RST DIESEL|4X4|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING|SUNROOF|REMOTE START

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

24,522KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8398161
  • Stock #: S10874
  • VIN: 3GCUYEET3MG306265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10874
  • Mileage 24,522 KM

Vehicle Description

3.0L Diesel, 4X4, heated seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, leather, power liftgate, split folding liftgate, remote start, trailer tow package, reverse camera, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Diesel was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

