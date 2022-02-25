$CALL+ tax & licensing
519-326-8600
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST DIESEL|4X4|HTD SEATS|HTD STEERING|SUNROOF|REMOTE START
- Listing ID: 8398161
- Stock #: S10874
- VIN: 3GCUYEET3MG306265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,522 KM
Vehicle Description
3.0L Diesel, 4X4, heated seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, leather, power liftgate, split folding liftgate, remote start, trailer tow package, reverse camera, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Diesel was a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.
Vehicle Features
