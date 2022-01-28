Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Bronco

6,990 KM

Details Description Features

$73,364

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$73,364

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco

Badlands ARRIVING SOON

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco

Badlands ARRIVING SOON

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 8249628
  2. 8249628
  3. 8249628
  4. 8249628
  5. 8249628
  6. 8249628
  7. 8249628
  8. 8249628
  9. 8249628
  10. 8249628
  11. 8249628
Contact Seller

$73,364

+ taxes & licensing

6,990KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8249628
  • Stock #: S10837R
  • VIN: 1FMEE5DH8MLA64808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 6,990 KM

Vehicle Description

10 speed automatic, removable hard top, heated seats, navigation ready, ford co-pilot assist, high package, remote start, badlands suspension, pre0collision assist, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Bronco Badland 4X4 is in excellent condition, it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms. Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
Removabe Roof Panels
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2021 RAM ProMaster C...
 627 KM
$47,203 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Transit 15...
 76,064 KM
$58,850 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 9,718 KM
$25,361 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory