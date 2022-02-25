$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands BADLANDS|4X4|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|REMOTE START
- Listing ID: 8378640
- Stock #: S10869R
- VIN: 3FMCR9D98MRB28763
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Badlands, 4X4, heated seats, moonroof, lane keeping system, pre0collision assist, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing, cruise, wireless charging pad, terrain management system, Bluetooth, B&O sound system, android auto and apple carplay, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands, 4X4 is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,00kms, powertrain until 100,000ksms and extended warranty options are available.
Vehicle Features
