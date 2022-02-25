Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

4,817 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands BADLANDS|4X4|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands BADLANDS|4X4|HTD SEATS|MOONROOF|REMOTE START

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 8378640
  2. 8378640
  3. 8378640
  4. 8378640
  5. 8378640
  6. 8378640
  7. 8378640
  8. 8378640
  9. 8378640
  10. 8378640
  11. 8378640
  12. 8378640
  13. 8378640
  14. 8378640
  15. 8378640
  16. 8378640
  17. 8378640
  18. 8378640
  19. 8378640
  20. 8378640
  21. 8378640
  22. 8378640
  23. 8378640
  24. 8378640
  25. 8378640
  26. 8378640
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,817KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8378640
  • Stock #: S10869R
  • VIN: 3FMCR9D98MRB28763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,817 KM

Vehicle Description

Badlands, 4X4, heated seats, moonroof, lane keeping system, pre0collision assist, remote start, reverse camera, reverse sensing, cruise, wireless charging pad, terrain management system, Bluetooth, B&O sound system, android auto and apple carplay, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands, 4X4 is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,00kms, powertrain until 100,000ksms and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2015 Ford Escape SE|...
 88,086 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 4,817 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge Titan...
 39,207 KM
$38,424 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory