2021 Ford Bronco Sport

39,117 KM

$44,424

+ tax & licensing
$44,424

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands BADLANDS|HEATED SEATS|REMOTE START|TRAILER TOW

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands BADLANDS|HEATED SEATS|REMOTE START|TRAILER TOW

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$44,424

+ taxes & licensing

39,117KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8488232
  Stock #: S10880R
  VIN: 3FMCR9D99MRA74874

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,117 KM

Heated seats, remote start, badlands package, pre-collision assist, trailer tow package, wireless charging pad, lane keeping system, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Bronco Sport Badlands 4X4 is in excellent condition; it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms. Extended warranty options are available.

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
8 speed automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

