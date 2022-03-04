Menu
2021 Ford Explorer

33,972 KM

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

ST | NAV | MOONROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS | ST STREET PACK

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

33,972KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8577830
  • Stock #: S10894R
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC4MGA73721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,972 KM

Vehicle Description

ST, navigation, heated & cooled front seats, twin panel moonroof, St Street pack including Performance Brakes, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring system with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, remote start, power folding 3rd row,, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, upgraded B&O stereo, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Ford Explorer ST 4WD is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain until 100,000 and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

