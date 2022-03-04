2021 Ford Explorer

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 9 7 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8577830

8577830 Stock #: S10894R

S10894R VIN: 1FM5K8GC4MGA73721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,972 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Convenience Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Windows Sunroof Comfort rear air Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features Premium Audio 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

