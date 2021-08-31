Menu
2021 Ford Mustang

9,424 KM

$45,495

+ tax & licensing
$45,495

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2021 Ford Mustang

2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost ARRIVING SOON

2021 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost ARRIVING SOON

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$45,495

+ taxes & licensing

9,424KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: S10741R
  VIN: 1FATP8UH6M5101100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 9,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated and cooled leather seats, pony package with 19" polished aluminum wheels, cruise control, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Ford Mustang Covertible is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty until 100,000kms and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Compass
Tachometer
Rear Wheel Drive
10 Speed Automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

