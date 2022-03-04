2021 Ford Transit 250

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 9 6 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8576990

8576990 Stock #: S10897R

S10897R VIN: 1FTBR1C86MKA27923

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Stock # S10897R

Mileage 64,962 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Additional Features 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.