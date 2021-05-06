Menu
2021 Hyundai Venue

12,582 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2021 Hyundai Venue

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend TREND|REMOTE START|HEATED SEATS & STEERING|BLIND SPOT|LANE KEEP|CRUISE

2021 Hyundai Venue

Trend TREND|REMOTE START|HEATED SEATS & STEERING|BLIND SPOT|LANE KEEP|CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

12,582KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7082140
  • Stock #: S10653R
  • VIN: KMHRC8A38MU066182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10653R
  • Mileage 12,582 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote start, heated seats, heated steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, cruise control, backup camera, bluetooth, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Hyundai Venue was a prior rental that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 100,000kms and extended warranty options are also available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

