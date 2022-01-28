Menu
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4,172 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Laredo L ALTITUDE|NAV|HTD SEATS|HTD STEARING|3RD ROW|REMOTE START

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

L Laredo L ALTITUDE|NAV|HTD SEATS|HTD STEARING|3RD ROW|REMOTE START

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

4,172KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8195091
  • Stock #: S10826R
  • VIN: 1C4RJKAG8M8165801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,172 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, sunroof, leather, heated seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, active lane management, blind spot monitoring, trailer tow prep, trailer hitch zoom, wireless charging pad, Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capable, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Altitude 4X4 is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain remains until 100,000km, and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Remote Starter
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
4x4
8 speed automatic

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

