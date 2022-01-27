Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

12,493 KM

Details

$34,172

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

EX ARRIVING SOON

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

12,493KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8157367
  • Stock #: S10818R
  • VIN: KNDEUCAA4M7068284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S10818R
  • Mileage 12,493 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, heated seats, sunroof, cruise, backup camera, bluetooth, Sirius satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Kia Seltos AWD is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 100,000kms, Powertrain warranty until 100,000kms and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

