2021 Kia Seltos

$34,125 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 2 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8157373

8157373 Stock #: S10817R

S10817R VIN: KNDEUCAA3M7123503

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # S10817R

Mileage 13,217 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.