2021 Mitsubishi RVR

104,483 KM

Details

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

12777548

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

GT 4WD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

Logo_NoBadges

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,483KM
VIN JA4AJVAWXMU600535

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7397
  • Mileage 104,483 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2021 Mitsubishi RVR