2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD
2021 Mitsubishi RVR
GT 4WD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$21,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,483KM
VIN JA4AJVAWXMU600535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7397
- Mileage 104,483 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
