2021 RAM ProMaster
City SLT|CARGO VAN|AIR CONDITIONING|REVERSE CAMERA
Location
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
- Stock #: S10871R
- VIN: ZFBHRFDB1M6V64737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 387 KM
Vehicle Description
Cargo van, cruise control, vinyl floor covering, am/fm stereo, air conditioning, reverse camera, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Dodge Ram Promaster is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km, and extended warranty options are available.
Vehicle Features
