2021 RAM ProMaster

387 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2021 RAM ProMaster

2021 RAM ProMaster

City SLT|CARGO VAN|AIR CONDITIONING|REVERSE CAMERA

2021 RAM ProMaster

City SLT|CARGO VAN|AIR CONDITIONING|REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

387KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8398158
  Stock #: S10871R
  • VIN: ZFBHRFDB1M6V64737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # S10871R
  • Mileage 387 KM

Vehicle Description

Cargo van, cruise control, vinyl floor covering, am/fm stereo, air conditioning, reverse camera, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you get the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Dodge Ram Promaster is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000km, powertrain until 100,000km, and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

