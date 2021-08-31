Menu
2021 Volkswagen Jetta

17,653 KM

Details Description Features

$38,721

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

GLI MANUAL|NAV|HTD & COOLED SEATS|SUNROOF|ADAPTIVE CRUISE

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

17,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8057281
  • Stock #: S10800
  • VIN: 3VW5T7BU0MM067204

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, navigation, heated and cooled seats, sunroof, reverse camera, adaptive cruise control, manual, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, Bluetooth phone connectivity, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report. Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 80,000km, powertrain until 100,000km and extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

