2022 Ford MAVERICK

15,201 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

XLT FX4 PKG|PRE-COLLISION ASSIST|REVERSE CAMERA|BLUETOOTH

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

15,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8492146
  • Stock #: S10883
  • VIN: 3FTTW8F98NRA18639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,201 KM

Vehicle Description

FX 4 Off-Road Package, pre-collision assist, cruise, trailer towing hitch, reverse camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2022 Ford Maverick XLT 4X4 is in excellent condition; it is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain warranty remains until 100,000kms. Extended warranty options are available.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
8 speed automatic

