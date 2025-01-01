Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

132,551 KM

Details Features

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

12777821

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6

519-728-1844

Logo_NoBadges

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,551KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV0NC278896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7392
  • Mileage 132,551 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Belle River Auto Centre

Belle River Auto Centre

456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
$31,900

