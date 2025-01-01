$31,900+ taxes & licensing
2022 Toyota RAV4
XLE AWD
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
$31,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
132,551KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV0NC278896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7392
- Mileage 132,551 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
