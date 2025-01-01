$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
2LT
Location
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
519-728-1844
Used
89,129KM
VIN 1G1ZE5ST4PF133406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7429
- Mileage 89,129 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Exterior
Sunroof
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Email Belle River Auto Centre
Belle River Auto Centre
456 Hwy 77, Leamington, ON N8H 3V6
