$89,770+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford F-150
Lariat 502A, 3.5 L V6,LARIAT BLACK PK AND LOADS MORE.
2025 Ford F-150
Lariat 502A, 3.5 L V6,LARIAT BLACK PK AND LOADS MORE.
Location
Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
519-326-8600
$89,770
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
9,151KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW5L85SFB84665
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # SPFF00634
- Mileage 9,151 KM
Vehicle Description
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Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Southpoint Ford
414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
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519-326-XXXX(click to show)
$89,770
+ taxes & licensing>
Southpoint Ford
519-326-8600
2025 Ford F-150