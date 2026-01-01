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<p></p><p><span style=font-size:16px><strong><a href=https://www.southpointford.ca/pre-order-form/ rel=nofollow>Don't see what you're looking for? Pre-Order Your NewFordhere!!</a></strong></span></p><p><br /></p><p><br /></p>

2025 Ford F-150

9,151 KM

Details Description Features

$89,770

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford F-150

Lariat 502A, 3.5 L V6,LARIAT BLACK PK AND LOADS MORE.

Watch This Vehicle
14088210

2025 Ford F-150

Lariat 502A, 3.5 L V6,LARIAT BLACK PK AND LOADS MORE.

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

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Contact Seller

$89,770

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
9,151KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW5L85SFB84665

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # SPFF00634
  • Mileage 9,151 KM

Vehicle Description

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Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5
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519-326-XXXX

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519-326-8600

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$89,770

+ taxes & licensing>

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

2025 Ford F-150