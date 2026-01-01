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2008 Cadillac CTS

200,355 KM

Details

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Cadillac CTS

SFI

Watch This Vehicle
13964730

2008 Cadillac CTS

SFI

Location

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1

905-325-4626

  1. 13964730
  2. 13964730
  3. 13964730
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$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
200,355KM
VIN 1G6DF577X80143293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 200,355 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Used 2008 Cadillac CTS SFI for sale in Lincoln, ON
2008 Cadillac CTS SFI 200,355 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
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905-325-4626

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$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

905-325-4626

2008 Cadillac CTS