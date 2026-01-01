$5,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2008 Cadillac CTS
SFI
2008 Cadillac CTS
SFI
Location
JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
905-325-4626
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
200,355KM
VIN 1G6DF577X80143293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 200,355 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
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$5,995
+ taxes & licensing>
JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
905-325-4626
2008 Cadillac CTS