<div>CERTIFIED, ECONOMICAL, NEW TIRES, LOW KM</div>

2013 Hyundai Accent

44,148 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
GLS

GLS

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,148KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE5DU293071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,148 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, ECONOMICAL, NEW TIRES, LOW KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-945-XXXX

905-945-0378

Alternate Numbers
905-945-3545
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
