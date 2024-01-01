$8,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Accent
GLS
2013 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-0378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
44,148KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCT4AE5DU293071
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,148 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED, ECONOMICAL, NEW TIRES, LOW KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Durham Automotive
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
Call Dealer
905-945-XXXX(click to show)
905-945-0378
Alternate Numbers905-945-3545
