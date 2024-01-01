Menu
ACCORD COUPE, V6, EX-L, NAVIGATION,HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUN ROOF, CARFAX CLEAN, WINTER TIRES & RIMS

2014 Honda Accord

154,516 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord

EX-L W/NAVI

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L W/NAVI

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,516KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCT2B88EA800583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,516 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCORD COUPE, V6, EX-L, NAVIGATION,HEATED LEATHER SEATS, SUN ROOF, CARFAX CLEAN, WINTER TIRES & RIMS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

905-945-3545
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

2014 Honda Accord