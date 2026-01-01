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2015 Chevrolet Impala

205,211 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2LT - NO ACCIDENTS - TWO OWNER

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14510251

2015 Chevrolet Impala

2LT - NO ACCIDENTS - TWO OWNER

Location

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1

905-325-4626

  1. 14510251
  2. 14510251
  3. 14510251
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
205,211KM
VIN 2G1125S36F9267220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 205,211 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
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905-325-4626

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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

905-325-4626

2015 Chevrolet Impala