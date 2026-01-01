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2015 Chevrolet Impala
2LT - NO ACCIDENTS - TWO OWNER
2015 Chevrolet Impala
2LT - NO ACCIDENTS - TWO OWNER
Location
JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
905-325-4626
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
205,211KM
VIN 2G1125S36F9267220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 205,211 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
905-325-4626
2015 Chevrolet Impala