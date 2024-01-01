$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Chrysler 200
LX
2015 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-0378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,104KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C3CCCFB5FN646536
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,104 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
LOW KM, ECONOMICAL, NO ACCIDENTS, CAR FAX CLEAN, WINTER TIRES & RIMS
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Durham Automotive
2015 Chrysler 200 LX 51,104 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit XLT 178,490 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 79,353 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Email Durham Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-945-XXXX(click to show)
905-945-0378
Alternate Numbers905-945-3545
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Durham Automotive
905-945-0378
2015 Chrysler 200