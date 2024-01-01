Menu
<div>LOW KM, ECONOMICAL, NO ACCIDENTS, CAR FAX CLEAN, WINTER TIRES & RIMS</div>

2015 Chrysler 200

51,104 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chrysler 200

LX

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,104KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCCFB5FN646536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,104 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM, ECONOMICAL, NO ACCIDENTS, CAR FAX CLEAN, WINTER TIRES & RIMS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-945-XXXX

905-945-0378

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

2015 Chrysler 200