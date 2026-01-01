Menu
<div>CERTIFIED, CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENTS, NEW TIRES</div>

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

116,403 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

13520135

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,403KM
VIN 1G1ZB5ST7GF207068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,403 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENTS, NEW TIRES

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-0378

905-945-3545
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

2016 Chevrolet Malibu