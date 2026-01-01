$10,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-0378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,403KM
VIN 1G1ZB5ST7GF207068
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,403 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED, CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENTS, NEW TIRES
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
