2016 Ford Transit
Location
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-0378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
178,490KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMZK1CM6GKB53160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 178,490 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE 8 PASSENGER, MEDIUM ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
