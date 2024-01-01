Menu
<div>RARE 8 PASSENGER, MEDIUM ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CERTIFIED </div>

2016 Ford Transit

178,490 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit

XLT

2016 Ford Transit

XLT

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
178,490KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMZK1CM6GKB53160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 178,490 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE 8 PASSENGER, MEDIUM ROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CERTIFIED 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-945-0378

905-945-3545
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

2016 Ford Transit