<div>ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ECONOMICAL, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENTS</div>

2016 Subaru Impreza

105,008 KM

Details

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Impreza

2.0i

12168252

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
105,008KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAA62G8271744

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,008 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ECONOMICAL, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENTS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-945-XXXX

905-945-0378

