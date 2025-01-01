$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i
2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i
Location
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-0378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,008KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF1GPAA62G8271744
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 105,008 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ECONOMICAL, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENTS
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Durham Automotive
2018 Volkswagen Atlas TRENDLINE 110,019 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul EX+ 108,623 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE 94,012 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Email Durham Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-945-XXXX(click to show)
905-945-0378
Alternate Numbers905-945-3545
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Durham Automotive
905-945-0378
2016 Subaru Impreza