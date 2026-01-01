$10,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Murano
S - NO ACCIDENT | TWO OWNER
2017 Nissan Murano
S - NO ACCIDENT | TWO OWNER
Location
JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
905-325-4626
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
179,800KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MG1HN133888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1964197845
- Mileage 179,800 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
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$10,995
+ taxes & licensing>
JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales
905-325-4626
2017 Nissan Murano