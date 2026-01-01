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2017 Nissan Murano

179,800 KM

Details

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Murano

S - NO ACCIDENT | TWO OWNER

Watch This Vehicle
14202867

2017 Nissan Murano

S - NO ACCIDENT | TWO OWNER

Location

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1

905-325-4626

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Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
179,800KM
VIN 5N1AZ2MG1HN133888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1964197845
  • Mileage 179,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2017 Nissan Murano S - NO ACCIDENT | TWO OWNER for sale in Lincoln, ON
2017 Nissan Murano S - NO ACCIDENT | TWO OWNER 179,800 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

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JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

4673 Ontario St, Lincoln, ON L3J 0V1
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905-325-4626

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

JW Magnum Motors Auto Sales

905-325-4626

2017 Nissan Murano