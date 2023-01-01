Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

78,960 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10372308
  • VIN: 1GCUKREC4JF218671

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 78,960 KM

Vehicle Description

Z71 4X4, CREW CAB, LONG BOX, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX CLEAN

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

