$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Durham Automotive
905-945-0378
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Z71
Location
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-0378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
78,960KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10372308
- VIN: 1GCUKREC4JF218671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 78,960 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Durham Automotive
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5