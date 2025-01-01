Menu
<div>V6, TRENDLINE, 4MOTION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 7 PASSENGER, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENTS</div>

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

110,019 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

TRENDLINE

12168249

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

TRENDLINE

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,019KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1V2HR2CAXJC510220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 110,019 KM

Vehicle Description

V6, TRENDLINE, 4MOTION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 7 PASSENGER, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENTS

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-0378

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Volkswagen Atlas