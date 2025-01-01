$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
TRENDLINE
2018 Volkswagen Atlas
TRENDLINE
Location
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-0378
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,019KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1V2HR2CAXJC510220
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 110,019 KM
Vehicle Description
V6, TRENDLINE, 4MOTION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, 7 PASSENGER, HEATED SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, CARFAX CLEAN, NO ACCIDENTS
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Durham Automotive
5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
Call Dealer
905-945-XXXX(click to show)
905-945-0378
Alternate Numbers905-945-3545
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Durham Automotive
905-945-0378
2018 Volkswagen Atlas