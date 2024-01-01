Menu
<div>HIGHLINE, NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX CLEAN, HEATED LEATHER, BACK UP CAMERA, CAR PLAY, ECONOMICAL</div>

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

94,012 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

11947437

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

HIGHLINE

Location

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5

905-945-0378

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,012KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWEB7BU0LM013144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,012 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGHLINE, NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX CLEAN, HEATED LEATHER, BACK UP CAMERA, CAR PLAY, ECONOMICAL

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Durham Automotive

Durham Automotive

5665 King Street, Lincoln, ON L3J 1N5
905-945-XXXX

905-945-0378

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Durham Automotive

905-945-0378

2020 Volkswagen Jetta