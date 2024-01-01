Menu
This Porsche Boxster features a 2.7L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 5-Speed Manual Transmission, Arctic Silver Metallic Exterior, Grey Leather Interior, Power Cloth Convertible Top w/ Cloth Headliner, Front & Rear Crush Zones, Power Windows, Telescoping Steering Column, Power Assisted Rack & Pinion Steering, Automatic Climate Control System, Tinted Glass w/ Graduated Tint for Windshield, Stainless Steel Exhaust, Windshield Wipers w/ Heated Washer Nozzles, Energy-Absorbing Light-Alloy Bumpers, Front Fog Lights Integrated w/ Headlights, Rear Fog Light. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2002 Porsche Boxster

25,100 KM

$23,995

Convertible | Leather

Convertible | Leather

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Used
25,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CA29882U621433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 25,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This Porsche Boxster features a 2.7L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 5-Speed Manual Transmission, Arctic Silver Metallic Exterior, Grey Leather Interior, Power Cloth Convertible Top w/ Cloth Headliner, Front & Rear Crush Zones, Power Windows, Telescoping Steering Column, Power Assisted Rack & Pinion Steering, Automatic Climate Control System, Tinted Glass w/ Graduated Tint for Windshield, Stainless Steel Exhaust, Windshield Wipers w/ Heated Washer Nozzles, Energy-Absorbing Light-Alloy Bumpers, Front Fog Lights Integrated w/ Headlights, Rear Fog Light.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Safety

ABS Brakes

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

