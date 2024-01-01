$23,995+ tax & licensing
2002 Porsche Boxster
Convertible | Leather
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$23,995
Used
25,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CA29882U621433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 25,100 KM
Vehicle Description
This Porsche Boxster features a 2.7L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 5-Speed Manual Transmission, Arctic Silver Metallic Exterior, Grey Leather Interior, Power Cloth Convertible Top w/ Cloth Headliner, Front & Rear Crush Zones, Power Windows, Telescoping Steering Column, Power Assisted Rack & Pinion Steering, Automatic Climate Control System, Tinted Glass w/ Graduated Tint for Windshield, Stainless Steel Exhaust, Windshield Wipers w/ Heated Washer Nozzles, Energy-Absorbing Light-Alloy Bumpers, Front Fog Lights Integrated w/ Headlights, Rear Fog Light.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Powertrain
5 Speed Manual
Safety
ABS Brakes
