2005 Audi TT

Convenience
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Variable-speed 4-position intermittent wipers w/heated nozzles
Power Options
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Trim
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/aluminum trim
Body-color front/rear bumpers
Safety
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system
Front seat-mounted thorax/head side-impact airbags
Airbag activated automatic door unlocking/fuel pump shut-off
Seating
Front sport bucket seats w/manual height adjustment/locking headrests
Additional Features
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Pwr front/rear vented disc brakes
Electronically controlled permanent all-wheel drive
Aluminum fuel filler door
Xenon high-intensity discharge headlamps-inc: automatic self-leveling/light adjustment
Retractable high pressure headlamp washer system
Storage shelf under glove box
Digital odometer w/trip odometer/service interval indicator
Anti-theft vehicle alarm system
Pre-wiring for CD changer
Illuminated rear cargo area
(4) rear area cargo tie down points
Emergency warning triangle in rear storage area
Satellite radio roof-mounted antenna
Front 3-point seat belts w/height adjustment/automatic pretensioners/belt force limiters
Dual body-color heated pwr mirrors
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel w/center aluminum trim ring
50/50 split-folding rear seatback
80-watt sound system-inc: (4) speakers in doors, (2) rear speakers
Aluminum trim-inc: dashboard vents, door handles, radio cover, glove box cover
Automatic climate control w/sun sensor, pollen & dust filter
Backlit instrumentation w/automatic brightness control-inc: tachometer, coolant/oil temp gauge, digital clock w/date
Driver info display-inc: 5-function trip computer, vehicle automatic check system, radio display
Interior lighting w/courtesy delay, fade-out/fade-in, key removal automatic-on
Pre-wiring for hands-free cell phone-inc: microphone, rear antenna, transceiver bracket
Pwr windows-inc: retained accessory pwr, pinch protection, 1-touch open/close, key activated open/close, automatic window seal adjustment
3.2L DOHC SMPI 250 HP V6 turbocharged engine
6-speed automatic transmission-inc: Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG), steering wheel mounted shift paddles, double-clutch
Battery located in trunk w/cover
Longitudinal double wishbone rear suspension-inc: anti-roll bar, gas-filled shock absorbers
MacPherson front strut suspension w/3-point lower control arms, coil springs
(2) rear 3-point seat belts w/automatic locking retractor
First aid kit in right rear seat storage compartment
