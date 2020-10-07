2005 Audi TT

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Front Reading Lamps Front Floor Mats Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Variable-speed 4-position intermittent wipers w/heated nozzles Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob w/aluminum trim Body-color front/rear bumpers Safety Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system Front seat-mounted thorax/head side-impact airbags Airbag activated automatic door unlocking/fuel pump shut-off Seating Front sport bucket seats w/manual height adjustment/locking headrests

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Pwr front/rear vented disc brakes Electronically controlled permanent all-wheel drive Aluminum fuel filler door Fixed rear spoiler Xenon high-intensity discharge headlamps-inc: automatic self-leveling/light adjustment Retractable high pressure headlamp washer system Storage shelf under glove box Digital odometer w/trip odometer/service interval indicator Anti-theft vehicle alarm system Pre-wiring for CD changer Illuminated rear cargo area (4) rear area cargo tie down points Emergency warning triangle in rear storage area Satellite radio roof-mounted antenna Front 3-point seat belts w/height adjustment/automatic pretensioners/belt force limiters Dual body-color heated pwr mirrors Removable rear hat shelf quattro badging Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel w/center aluminum trim ring Tire Repair Kit 50/50 split-folding rear seatback 80-watt sound system-inc: (4) speakers in doors, (2) rear speakers Aluminum trim-inc: dashboard vents, door handles, radio cover, glove box cover Automatic climate control w/sun sensor, pollen & dust filter Backlit instrumentation w/automatic brightness control-inc: tachometer, coolant/oil temp gauge, digital clock w/date Driver info display-inc: 5-function trip computer, vehicle automatic check system, radio display Interior lighting w/courtesy delay, fade-out/fade-in, key removal automatic-on Pre-wiring for hands-free cell phone-inc: microphone, rear antenna, transceiver bracket Pwr windows-inc: retained accessory pwr, pinch protection, 1-touch open/close, key activated open/close, automatic window seal adjustment 3.2L DOHC SMPI 250 HP V6 turbocharged engine 6-speed automatic transmission-inc: Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG), steering wheel mounted shift paddles, double-clutch Battery located in trunk w/cover Longitudinal double wishbone rear suspension-inc: anti-roll bar, gas-filled shock absorbers MacPherson front strut suspension w/3-point lower control arms, coil springs (2) rear 3-point seat belts w/automatic locking retractor First aid kit in right rear seat storage compartment 16.3 gallon fuel tank

