2005 Audi TT

186,769 KM

$5,395

+ tax & licensing
$5,395

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

2005 Audi TT

2005 Audi TT

2005 Audi TT

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

$5,395

+ taxes & licensing

186,769KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6121770
  • Stock #: B0535L
  • VIN: TRUWD28NX51015977

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # B0535L
  • Mileage 186,769 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front Reading Lamps
Front Floor Mats
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Variable-speed 4-position intermittent wipers w/heated nozzles
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Leather-wrapped shift knob w/aluminum trim
Body-color front/rear bumpers
Driver/front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system
Front seat-mounted thorax/head side-impact airbags
Airbag activated automatic door unlocking/fuel pump shut-off
Front sport bucket seats w/manual height adjustment/locking headrests
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Pwr front/rear vented disc brakes
Electronically controlled permanent all-wheel drive
Aluminum fuel filler door
Fixed rear spoiler
Xenon high-intensity discharge headlamps-inc: automatic self-leveling/light adjustment
Retractable high pressure headlamp washer system
Storage shelf under glove box
Digital odometer w/trip odometer/service interval indicator
Anti-theft vehicle alarm system
Pre-wiring for CD changer
Illuminated rear cargo area
(4) rear area cargo tie down points
Emergency warning triangle in rear storage area
Satellite radio roof-mounted antenna
Front 3-point seat belts w/height adjustment/automatic pretensioners/belt force limiters
Dual body-color heated pwr mirrors
Removable rear hat shelf
quattro badging
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel w/center aluminum trim ring
Tire Repair Kit
50/50 split-folding rear seatback
80-watt sound system-inc: (4) speakers in doors, (2) rear speakers
Aluminum trim-inc: dashboard vents, door handles, radio cover, glove box cover
Automatic climate control w/sun sensor, pollen & dust filter
Backlit instrumentation w/automatic brightness control-inc: tachometer, coolant/oil temp gauge, digital clock w/date
Driver info display-inc: 5-function trip computer, vehicle automatic check system, radio display
Interior lighting w/courtesy delay, fade-out/fade-in, key removal automatic-on
Pre-wiring for hands-free cell phone-inc: microphone, rear antenna, transceiver bracket
Pwr windows-inc: retained accessory pwr, pinch protection, 1-touch open/close, key activated open/close, automatic window seal adjustment
3.2L DOHC SMPI 250 HP V6 turbocharged engine
6-speed automatic transmission-inc: Direct Shift Gearbox (DSG), steering wheel mounted shift paddles, double-clutch
Battery located in trunk w/cover
Longitudinal double wishbone rear suspension-inc: anti-roll bar, gas-filled shock absorbers
MacPherson front strut suspension w/3-point lower control arms, coil springs
(2) rear 3-point seat belts w/automatic locking retractor
First aid kit in right rear seat storage compartment
16.3 gallon fuel tank

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

