2006 Ford F-250

401,283 KM

Details Description Features

$2,795

+ tax & licensing
$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

2006 Ford F-250

2006 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT

2006 Ford F-250

Super Duty XLT

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

401,283KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6121782
  • Stock #: X9117N
  • VIN: 1FTSW21P06ED08070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black (Black)
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 401,283 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Day/night rearview mirror
Tilt Steering Column
Interval wipers
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Auxiliary pwr point
Pwr steering
Driver & front passenger airbags
Colour-coordinated safety belts w/front outboard D-ring height adjustments
Solar tinted glass
Chrome Rear Bumper
SPEED CONTROL
Front stabilizer bar
Fixed rear window
HD gas shock absorbers
Pickup box/cargo light
Black door handles
(4) air registers w/positive shut-off
accessory delay
Chrome Front Bumper
Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
Black vinyl steering wheel
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
HD 110 amp alternator
2-ton mechanical jack
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Colour-coordinated moulded cloth headliner
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Child seat tethers on all seats
Front/rear license plate brackets
Dual beam jewel effect aero headlights
Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support
Black cluster w/black gauges & white graphics
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches
Driver & passenger-side grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps w/dual map lights
Underhood service light
Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Colour-coordinated carpet full floor covering
(2) cupholders mounted in front of rear seat cushion
Dual rear seat grab handles
Front passenger-side/dual rear door roof ride handles
"4x4" decals
Rear wheel liners
Bright grille insert w/chrome surround
72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
Manual transfer case w/manual locking front hubs
Mono-beam front axle w/coil springs
6.0L OHV DI 32-VALVE V8 TURBO DIESEL "PWR STROKE" ENGINE
Colour-coordinated cloth sunvisors-inc: single driver visor w/map strap, single passenger visor w/mirror insert
Pwr (vacuum boost) 4-wheel disc brakes
Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector, trailer brake wiring kit (no trailer brake controller)
Colour-coordinated instrument panel w/glove box, trip computer, ashtray, cigar lighter, storage bin, trash bag hook
Door trim panel-inc: soft armrest/grab handle, moulded upper applique, upper/lower map pockets & reflector
Message centre w/odometer, trip odometer, engine hour meter, warning messages
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, speedometer, oil pressure, coolant temp, fuel gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

