2006 Ford F-250

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Day/night rearview mirror Convenience Tilt Steering Column Interval wipers Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Four Wheel Drive Power Options Auxiliary pwr point Pwr steering Safety Driver & front passenger airbags Colour-coordinated safety belts w/front outboard D-ring height adjustments Windows Solar tinted glass

Additional Features Chrome Rear Bumper SPEED CONTROL Front stabilizer bar Fixed rear window HD gas shock absorbers Pickup box/cargo light Black door handles (4) air registers w/positive shut-off accessory delay Chrome Front Bumper Removable locking tailgate w/black handle Black vinyl steering wheel Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC) HD 110 amp alternator 2-ton mechanical jack Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light Colour-coordinated moulded cloth headliner Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks Child seat tethers on all seats Front/rear license plate brackets Dual beam jewel effect aero headlights Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support Black cluster w/black gauges & white graphics Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches Driver & passenger-side grab handles Front/rear dome lamps w/dual map lights Underhood service light Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings Colour-coordinated carpet full floor covering (2) cupholders mounted in front of rear seat cushion Dual rear seat grab handles Front passenger-side/dual rear door roof ride handles "4x4" decals Rear wheel liners Bright grille insert w/chrome surround 72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery Manual transfer case w/manual locking front hubs Mono-beam front axle w/coil springs 6.0L OHV DI 32-VALVE V8 TURBO DIESEL "PWR STROKE" ENGINE Colour-coordinated cloth sunvisors-inc: single driver visor w/map strap, single passenger visor w/mirror insert Pwr (vacuum boost) 4-wheel disc brakes Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector, trailer brake wiring kit (no trailer brake controller) Colour-coordinated instrument panel w/glove box, trip computer, ashtray, cigar lighter, storage bin, trash bag hook Door trim panel-inc: soft armrest/grab handle, moulded upper applique, upper/lower map pockets & reflector Message centre w/odometer, trip odometer, engine hour meter, warning messages Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, speedometer, oil pressure, coolant temp, fuel gauges

