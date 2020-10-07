2006 Ford F-250

Comfort
Day/night rearview mirror
Safety
Driver & front passenger airbags
Colour-coordinated safety belts w/front outboard D-ring height adjustments
Additional Features
(4) air registers w/positive shut-off
Removable locking tailgate w/black handle
Black vinyl steering wheel
Stationary elevated idle control (SEIC)
Belt Minder seatbelt-not-buckled chime & flashing warning light
Colour-coordinated moulded cloth headliner
Dual colour-coordinated coat hooks
Child seat tethers on all seats
Front/rear license plate brackets
Dual beam jewel effect aero headlights
Driver & front passenger manual lumbar support
Black cluster w/black gauges & white graphics
Pwr windows w/driver one-touch-down/backlit switches
Driver & passenger-side grab handles
Front/rear dome lamps w/dual map lights
Black box-rail/tailgate mouldings
Colour-coordinated carpet full floor covering
(2) cupholders mounted in front of rear seat cushion
Dual rear seat grab handles
Front passenger-side/dual rear door roof ride handles
Bright grille insert w/chrome surround
72 amp/hr (650 CCA) maintenance-free battery
Manual transfer case w/manual locking front hubs
Mono-beam front axle w/coil springs
6.0L OHV DI 32-VALVE V8 TURBO DIESEL "PWR STROKE" ENGINE
Colour-coordinated cloth sunvisors-inc: single driver visor w/map strap, single passenger visor w/mirror insert
Pwr (vacuum boost) 4-wheel disc brakes
Trailer tow prep pkg-inc: 7-wire harness w/relays, 7-way/4-way connector, trailer brake wiring kit (no trailer brake controller)
Colour-coordinated instrument panel w/glove box, trip computer, ashtray, cigar lighter, storage bin, trash bag hook
Door trim panel-inc: soft armrest/grab handle, moulded upper applique, upper/lower map pockets & reflector
Message centre w/odometer, trip odometer, engine hour meter, warning messages
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, speedometer, oil pressure, coolant temp, fuel gauges
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.