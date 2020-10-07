Menu
2006 Jeep Liberty

126,600 KM

Details

$3,295

+ tax & licensing
$3,295

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

2006 Jeep Liberty

2006 Jeep Liberty

Sport

2006 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

$3,295

+ taxes & licensing

126,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6121773
  • Stock #: YL8010M
  • VIN: 1J4GL48K06W126216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Khaki Metallic (Tan)
  • Interior Colour Khaki (J3)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # YL8010M
  • Mileage 126,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Illuminated Entry
Tachometer
Fixed long mast antenna
rear window defogger
Front door tinted glass
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.7L V6 Engine
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Full Length Floor Console
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Halogen headlamps w/time off delay
Rear window wiper & washer
Fender Flares
Accent colour bodyside moulding
Body Colour Grille
Dual note horn
Enhanced accident response system
Driver & front passenger multistage airbags w/occupant classification system
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
65/35 split fold down rear seat
LATCH-ready child seat anchors
Side Roof Rails
3.55 Axle Ratio
Floor carpeting
600-CCA maintenance-free battery
136-amp alternator
Driver & passenger assist handles
Front Dana 30/186MM/Corporate 8.25 rear axle
78 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap
Fold away pwr mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Flipper swing gate glass
Luxury steering wheel w/tilt steering wheel
Cloth visors
Cargo tie down loops
Cargo area carpeting
Grocery bag hooks
Pwr driver & front passenger windows w/(1) touch
Map & dome lights
Cargo area storage net
16" x 7.0" lux styled steel wheels
5600# GVWR rating

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

