2006 Jeep Liberty

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Fixed long mast antenna Windows rear window defogger Front door tinted glass Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER 3.7L V6 Engine Convenience Front & Rear Floor Mats Full Length Floor Console Variable intermittent windshield wipers Halogen headlamps w/time off delay Rear window wiper & washer Trim Fender Flares Accent colour bodyside moulding Body Colour Grille Safety Dual note horn Enhanced accident response system Driver & front passenger multistage airbags w/occupant classification system Security Sentry key theft deterrent system Power Options Pwr accessory delay Seating 65/35 split fold down rear seat LATCH-ready child seat anchors

Additional Features Side Roof Rails 3.55 Axle Ratio Floor carpeting 600-CCA maintenance-free battery 136-amp alternator Driver & passenger assist handles Front Dana 30/186MM/Corporate 8.25 rear axle 78 litre fuel tank w/tethered cap Fold away pwr mirrors Front license plate bracket Flipper swing gate glass Luxury steering wheel w/tilt steering wheel Cloth visors Cargo tie down loops Cargo area carpeting Grocery bag hooks Pwr driver & front passenger windows w/(1) touch Map & dome lights Cargo area storage net 16" x 7.0" lux styled steel wheels 5600# GVWR rating

