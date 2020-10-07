Menu
2009 Buick Enclave

242,656 KM

$2,795

+ tax & licensing
$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

Contact Seller
2009 Buick Enclave

2009 Buick Enclave

CX

2009 Buick Enclave

CX

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

$2,795

+ taxes & licensing

242,656KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6121779
  Stock #: X9062M
  VIN: 5GAER13D09J201027

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X9062M
  • Mileage 242,656 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Colour-keyed carpeting w/1st & 2nd row floor mats
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
4-wheel independent suspension
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Child security rear door locks
LATCH seat provisions -inc: lower anchors & top tethers for children
12V pwr outlet
Front Halogen Fog Lamps
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable assist pwr steering
Battery run down protection
Pwr front & rear disc brakes
Brushed aluminum roof rails
P255/65R18 all-season BSW tires
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Quiet Tuning
Body-coloured rear spoiler
Chrome beltline moulding
HID projector headlamps w/blue tint lenses
Light tint windshield
Dark tint rear windows & liftgate glass
Intermittent front & rear windshield wipers w/washers
Pwr rear liftgate
Pwr front windows -inc: driver & front passenger express up/down & rear disable
Audible & visible theft deterrent system
Under-floor rear storage compartment
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags w/passenger sensor
Driver & front passenger side impact air bags
Height adjustable front row seat belts w/pretensioners
Fixed hex antenna
Body-coloured manual folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: integrated turn signals
3.16 Axle Ratio
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/wood accents & audio controls
170-amp alternator
Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
3.6L SIDI VVT V6 ENGINE
Compact spare tire, limited use only
Front centre console -inc: armrest, storage & universal home remote
Lighting -inc: centre & cargo dome, 1st & 2nd row reading lights, entry, exit & theatre dimming features
Tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver, front passenger, second row, third row
Bluetooth system -inc: microphone, voice recognition
XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
1st, 2nd & 3rd row curtain air bags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

