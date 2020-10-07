Menu
2009 Chevrolet Malibu

150,870 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

2LT

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,870KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6121776
  Stock #: XL7008M
  VIN: 1G1ZJ57B79F250251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Jewel Tint-Coat (Red)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,870 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Solar-Ray tinted glass
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: outboard adjustable head restraints
Compact Spare Tire
universal home remote
Automatic halogen headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Black Grille w/Bright Surround
Brake/transmission shift interlock
Front side-impact air bags
Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
pwr trunk release
Body-colour folding pwr mirrors
Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent
Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
Rear window grid antenna
6-way pwr driver seat
Front/rear reading lamps
4-wheel independent active suspension
Pwr front/rear anti-lock disc brakes
Speed sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade windshield wipers
6-speaker premium sound system
Delayed entry w/theatre dimming & exit lighting
Dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensing system
Front/rear side head curtain air bags
3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front seat pretensioners w/load limiters & height adjusters
Emergency interior trunk release handle
2.4L MFI I4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel
Body-colour rocker mouldings w/chrome insert
Stainless steel exhaust system w/single chrome tip
Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors & shade extensions
Cluster-mounted driver info system -inc: outside temp, oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel
Lighting -inc: dome, courtesy, front console, inner door handles
Pwr windows -inc: driver express-up/down, rear passenger lockout

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

