2009 Chevrolet Malibu

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Solar-Ray tinted glass Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS 60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: outboard adjustable head restraints Convenience Compact Spare Tire universal home remote Automatic halogen headlamps Trim Body-colour door handles Leather-wrapped shift knob Black Grille w/Bright Surround Safety Brake/transmission shift interlock Front side-impact air bags Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH) Power Options pwr trunk release Body-colour folding pwr mirrors Security Electronic immobilizer vehicle theft deterrent

Additional Features Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection Rear window grid antenna 6-way pwr driver seat Front/rear reading lamps 4-wheel independent active suspension Pwr front/rear anti-lock disc brakes Speed sensitive variable intermittent flat-blade windshield wipers 6-speaker premium sound system Delayed entry w/theatre dimming & exit lighting Dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensing system Front/rear side head curtain air bags 3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front seat pretensioners w/load limiters & height adjusters Emergency interior trunk release handle 2.4L MFI I4 ENGINE W/VARIABLE VALVE TIMING Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel Body-colour rocker mouldings w/chrome insert Stainless steel exhaust system w/single chrome tip Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors & shade extensions Cluster-mounted driver info system -inc: outside temp, oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, fuel Lighting -inc: dome, courtesy, front console, inner door handles Pwr windows -inc: driver express-up/down, rear passenger lockout

