2010 Volkswagen Touareg

This Touareg TDI Comfortline features a 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel DOHC 24V Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Mode, White Exterior, Tan Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Adjustable Heated Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Folding Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Alarm System, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling, 5-12V Power Outlets, 10 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Roof Rack, Trailer Hitch, 17 Alloy Wheels. Accident Reported: 04/2019 - rear damage reported from being bumped in the back. Cost: $4,073. All repairs were completed professionally. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
