$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2010 Volkswagen Touareg

2010 Volkswagen Touareg

TDI Comfortline

2010 Volkswagen Touareg

TDI Comfortline

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 179,861KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5139785
  • Stock #: 20-637A
  • VIN: WVGFK6A9XAD000212
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This Touareg TDI Comfortline features a 3.0L V6 Turbodiesel DOHC 24V Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Manual Mode, White Exterior, Tan Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Adjustable Heated Front Bucket Seats, 60/40 Folding Rear Bench Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Door Child Safety Locks, Alarm System, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling, 5-12V Power Outlets, 10 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Spoiler, Roof Rack, Trailer Hitch, 17 Alloy Wheels. Accident Reported: 04/2019 - rear damage reported from being bumped in the back. Cost: $4,073. All repairs were completed professionally. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

